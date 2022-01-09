ADAMS, Carol



Carol "Rocky" Adams, of Social Circle, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at the age of 84. Born in Augusta, Mrs. Adams graduated from Grady High School and then went on to graduate from Georgia State University. She married the love of her life, Donald, on September 14, 1957. Mrs. Adams lived in Stone Mountain for over 30 years before retiring to Social Circle where she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Covington. She worked at Alcoa Aluminum, was a substitute teacher for Clarkston High School and Redan High School and retired as an Executive Administrative Assistant for DeKalb County School System with over 40 years of dedicated service. Mrs. Adams was an avid sports fan; she was a member of the Atlanta Track Club, volunteered as a security officer at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, attended UGA Letterman Club events with her husband, and was a huge University of Georgia fan. She enjoyed a lot of things in life such as cooking, a good cup of coffee, hunting and fishing, running, and gardening. Mrs. Adams also liked to collect Steinbach Nutcrackers, loved animals and donated to PAWS. Mrs. Adams was very active in her children's lives, whether she was at their school activities and sports, or chaperoning them to a trip to Europe – she was always there. In her spare time, she loved to travel, going on cruises to Alaska, and annual trips to Anna Maria Island, Boca Grande Island, Florida, Tybee Island and Savannah, Georgia. Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald "Ace" Adams; parents, E.S. and Bertha Swetman.



Survivors include her daughter, Robin Butz (Matthew); sons, Don Adams, Jr. (Annette), Brad Adams (Tiffany); grandchildren, John Butz, David Butz, Alexis Adams, Marshall Adams; sister, Geraldine "Jerry" Bagwell; and brother, Robert "R.E." Swetman.



A Graveside Service for Mrs. Adams will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Adams Family Cemetery, on Dixie Road, in Covington, with Rev. Billy Wade officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to your favorite charity.



