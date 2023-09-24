ADAMS, Bruce Martin



Bruce Martin Adams, 57, of Atlanta passed away on September 15, 2023. He attended Our Lady of the Assumption School, St. Pius X, graduating from Chamblee High School, and also attended UGA. Bruce loved life, helping others, and was known for his sense of humor. He will be remembered for his service to his country in the U.S. Army, for always helping others, and for the love of his family and friends. Bruce is survived by his fiancée/partner, Fabiana Pimenta; his children, Sophie and Liam (aka Nick) Adams; brothers, Greg (Sharon) Adams, Kevin (Lele) Adams; sisters, Paula Adams, Vickie Adams, Monica (Mark) Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Nancy Adams. A Memorial Mass was celebrated on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1350 Hearst Dr., Brookhaven, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Veterans Empowerment Organization, veohero.org. Sign on line guestbook at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta, (678) 514-1000.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/