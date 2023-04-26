ADAMS, Bob



Bob Adams of Fernandina Beach, Florida peacefully passed away on April 18, 2023, with his wife, eldest son, and step-daughter at his side. Bob was 85 years young.



Bob was born and raised in Bellevue, Ohio where he graduated with his BS from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio. Bob met his first wife and mother of his three sons, the late Caroline Kohli, while at Heidelberg. Upon graduation in 1960, Bob was hired as a Foreman at the General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio. While living in Dayton and raising two sons, Bob earned an MBA from Xavier University and managed to have a third son during that time as well!



During a vacation in Clearwater, Florida in 1965, Bob had an unexpected opportunity to interview for a Personnel Field Services Representative position at the Guided Missiles Range Division of Pan American World Airways located in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He and his young family eagerly moved to Indian Harbor Beach where Bob's career in aviation began. Bob's Mentor, the late Donald Hunt, had great hopes and plans for his new hire. Bob aspired to all of Donald's wishes including becoming Vice President, Human Resources in 1982. In this capacity, Bob was also responsible for International Labor Relations. When Delta Air Lines acquired Pan Am's European routes and other assets in 1991, they acquired Bob as well. His Labor Relations expertise was just what Delta needed. Bob was the only Vice President retained by Delta. Bob served as Delta's Senior Vice President of Human Resources and member of the Chairman's Executive Committee until his retirement in 1998. During that timeframe, Bob envisioned and created Delta Global Staffing, a subsidiary (at the time) of Delta Air Lines. Bob served as the Chairman of the Board of DGS. Subsequent to Bob's retirement, he worked as a Human Resource consultant for an aviation consulting firm and a major retail organization.



Bob kept very busy outside of the workplace throughout his working career. While living in Georgia, Bob served as a member of the board of trustees of the Georgia Foundation for Independent Colleges, for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Atlanta, and for Literacy Action in Atlanta.



Throughout Bob's life he loved playing golf, reading great books, and watching college football and basketball, especially March Madness, which he thought was THE greatest sporting event in the world! Bob was an avid traveler and instilled travel and adventures in his children and grandchildren. Nine years ago, Bob and Lynne reconnected and lived a storied life.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Robert Adams; and his second wife, Nancy Elliott.



Bob leaves treasured memories behind with his loving wife of 5 years of marriage and 47 years of friendship, Lynne Adams; his three sons and their families, Rob and Connie Adams, Laurel, Gary and his wife, Kaitlyn; Jim and Toni Adams, Amber Adams, Ashley Adams-Hall and Tony Hall, Eli and Everett; and Abigail Adams-Johnson and Matt Johnson; and Mike Adams and his son, Bryan Adams. Bob also leaves behind his three bonus children and their families: Kevin and Jen Conroy, Justin, Jasmin, and Skylar; Katelyn and Brett Schmitt, Aiden and Mason; and Bryan Ballegeer and Tiffany Chamberlain-Ballegeer and Landon. Bob also leaves behind brother-in-law, Rob Coyne and Kathy Occhipinti; sister-in-law, Lois Zahn and their families; and many wonderful friends and colleagues.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 4:00 PM at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 4393 Garmon Road, Atlanta, Georgia. A celebration of Bob's life will immediately follow the graveside service.



Until the day he passed, Bob lived by his mantra, "Gotta Have a Little Fun Every Day!" Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.



