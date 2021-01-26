ADAMS, Billie L.



Billie Larmore Adams passed away peacefully at the age of 94 Friday, January 22, 2021.



Mama, Grandma Billie, Mrs. Adams, was born on June 30, 1926 in Tampa, Florida, the sister of two siblings, Shirley Larmore Anderson and Emily Larmore Payne.



Billie was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jimmy) V. Adams, sister, Shirley Larmore Anderson, and son, Robin Lee Adams.



She is survived by one sister, Emily Larmore Payne, 5 sons, 2 daughters, 3 daughters-in law, and 2 sons-in-law, Jamie Adams(Linda Fetter) of Atlanta, Kerry Adams of Atlanta, Holly Brown(Johnnie) of Ellijay, Chris Adams (Karen) of Canton, OH, Bonnie Lavine (Ken), Peter Adams of Ellijay, and Matt Adams(Lisa) of Ellijay. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends that were touched by her kindness and her loving, caring heart.



Billie grew up during the Depression, and she shared many stories of this time. A lesson she learned that she carried with her the rest of her life is to use everything you have and not waste anything because someone out there can use it.



She attended Atlanta Junior College (now Georgia State University) and then graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in education. It was at a social event celebrating Pan American Day for Atlanta Junior College and Georgia Tech students where she met the love of her life, James V. Adams. They married in 1946. Despite being diagnosed with scoliosis as a child and being told by the doctor that she could never bear the stress of childbirth, Billie had 8 children. She was so busy raising them, she did not start her teaching career until she was in her 40's, but she was a teacher her entire life, at heart.



Billie raised her family in Southwest Atlanta and Douglasville, GA. In retirement, she fell in love with Ellijay, and she and Jimmy moved there full time. Once there, they joined and became very active with the First United Methodist Church in Ellijay. Billie also loved to read, spend time with family, and go square dancing with Jimmy.



The impact of Billie's service to the community is unparalleled. She gave back to the community and did what she could to help people always. She put the lessons she learned from the Depression in action by helping start a thrift/recycle store through the church with Jimmy and Nannette West. Her outreach continues today as that store (Hope, Faith, Charity) raises approximately $100,000 a year which is used to help the community. In addition to starting the thrift/recycle store, she implemented an adult literacy program through the First United Methodist Church. This program helped hundreds of people in Ellijay learn to read and obtain their GED.



Billie always found common ground with people, even if they had vast differences, but she was never hesitant to say how she viewed a situation or issue. She always expressed her views in a kind, disarming way. Her family found inspiration in her toughness, her perseverance, and her trust in herself. Billie's experience with dementia late in life proved to be a testament to how she longed for life and for family and held on tight in her own way. She continued to find joy in the little things, like dancing, reciting poetry, or listening to her son, Peter sing. The time, energy, and care that Billie received from family during these later years is a testament to the bonds of the close-knit family that she helped to create. Her family is also grateful for the care of loving staff at Sonshine Manor.



She will be missed immensely by all that knew her, especially her family. Billie was the matriarch and titan in the Adams family; her example on how to live a giving, caring, accepting, and loving life is one we all aspire to emulate.



There will be no funeral services at this time; however, we are hopeful to have a celebration of her life in June close to her birthday that we will let everyone know about when the time comes.

