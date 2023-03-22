ADAMS, Betty



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Betty Adams, on March 15, 2023. Born Betty Pauline Nichols, on March 31, 1937, to Mike and Doris Nichols, of Cave Springs, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; infant son, Frank; and daughter, Valerie Anne; and survived by her children, Michael (Rhonda) Adams, Donna (Doug) Curling, Phil (Heidi) Adams, Susan Jackson and Ken (Beth) Adams; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was well loved and a well known fixture in the Duluth community.



The family would like to invite those who knew Betty to say their final goodbyes on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. Visitation will be from 10 to 12, immediately followed by a service at noon.



