Adams, Aurelia

ADAMS (BOND), Aurelia



Aurelia Bond Adams passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 19, 2021 in Marietta, GA. The former Mary Aurelia Bond was born in Brownsville, TN on April 30, 1927 to Rosa Montedonico Bond and Judge William West Bond. Aurelia was the youngest of four, and cherished the time she spent with her siblings - Rosa, William Jr. "Billy", and Emanuel "Monte". After graduating from Haywood County High School in 1944, Aurelia attended Wesleyan College for Women in Macon, GA. She would go on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University in 1948 with a degree in English. Following college, Aurelia moved to Atlanta with her former husband, Robert, where they raised five children. The family then moved to Macon, GA where she became entrenched in civic duties. The daughter of a former state senator, Aurelia's interest in politics led her to work for many Democratic campaigns during her time in Macon. Aurelia was passionate about fundraising and campaigning for both local, state, and federal Democrats. In 2010, she received the Thomas B. Murphy Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her service and valuable contribution to the Democratic Party of Georgia.



Aurelia was a devout Catholic who never wavered in her faith and believed strongly in doing for others. This was demonstrated in her continuous charitable work with St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Family Advancement Ministries, and Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent DePaul. Aurelia was instrumental in the establishment of the Harriet Tubman Museum where she served as a board member, an accomplishment she was extremely proud of. A lifelong tennis player, Aurelia enjoyed playing actively at both John Drew Smith Center and River North Country Club. Above all her charitable and political accolades, Aurelia said her greatest accomplishment was raising her five children. Her grandchildren were especially important to her, as well as her great-granddaughter. Aurelia set an example for her family to always give back, remain steadfast in faith during difficult times, and to focus on the positive. Her love of politics was passed on to her children and grandchildren, along with a strong sense of duty to serve the community in which you live.



Aurelia was predeceased by her daughter Marianne Adams Hill, son M. Blaise, and grandson, Marshall Blaise Jr. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Chenault (Wagers), Bobby III (Julie), Billy (Kara); her grandchildren Kate Levin (James), Laura Chenault, Childers Adams, Maggie Adams, Libby Adams, Jessica Adams, & Bond Adams; and great-granddaughter, Ella Levin.



A private service for family is planned for Monday, May 24th. A celebration of Aurelia's life will be held on Saturday, May 29th at The Neel House in Macon, GA beginning at 6 PM where all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Peter Claver Catholic Church at 133 Ward St., Macon, GA 31204. (478)-743-1454.



