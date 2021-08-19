ADAMS, Annette Y.



Annette Y. Adams, age 91, passed away peacefully August 16, 2021 in Conyers, GA. Annette was born in Elberton, GA to Jimmy and Kathleen Yeargin. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Jimmy Hilda Winters and Dorothy Morgan and late husband, James M. Adams. She is survived by nieces: Sandra Kuhne, Bamby Nation, Donna Sills, and nephews: Robin Morgan and Ronald Winters. Annette moved to Daytona Beach, FL in the 90's where she enjoyed 20 plus years. Her last 6 years there were spent with special friend, Richard Eberts, deceased from Rochester, NY. Annette was loved by many close friends and acquaintances. She enjoyed her last years at Campbell Stone Sandy Springs Senior Living in Atlanta, GA. Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. For updates on service information and to sign the



online guest book go to www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.



Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

