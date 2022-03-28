ADAIR, Sandra Shainock



Sandra Shainock Adair passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2022. She was born January 4, 1938 in Houston, Texas to the late Morris and Minnye Shainock. She was a proud graduate of Newcomb College in New Orleans, Louisiana. While there, she met the love of her life, the late Harold E. Adair. They married in 1958 and had three children - Andree, Douglas, and Andrew. Sandra was beautiful on the inside and out. She was Texas tough and fiercely devoted to her family. She loved to entertain and her holiday dinners were wonderful. She loved her weekly mahjong games and traveling around the country and the world. Community service and volunteering were important to her. She served her community for several years on the executive board of the neighborhood planning unit (NPU) and became an expert on zoning issues. She also served on the Atlanta Clean City Commission and the Board of Equalization. She gave her time and treasure to the Jewish Home as past co-president of the Women's Auxiliary. Whatever task she took on, she gave it her all. Though she was taken from us too soon, we celebrate her life. We will miss her dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Andree, and son-in-law, Marc, sons, Douglas and Andrew; grandchildren, Michael and Lauren; brother, Victor Shainock of Houston; nieces Lisa Bender of Houston and Julie Pearson of Ponte Vedra, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jewish Home, the Ahavath Achim Synagogue, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

