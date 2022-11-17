ADAIR, Margaret Horine



Margaret Horine Adair, age 69, of Johns Creek, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Lynn, as she was known to friends and family, is survived by her parents, Wallace and Louise Horine of Louisville; her children, Kelly Patton (Sam) of Nashville and Rhodes Adair (Gabrielle) of Lawrenceville; and two grandchildren, Forrest and Emilia Adair. Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Adair, II.



Lynn was an avid gardener, a skilled seamstress, a lover of animals, and the life of the best parties. She loved to laugh and found joy in making others happy. Her fun, exuberant spirit was contagious. Her love was generous.



Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 6-8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. Online condolences https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/margaret-adair-11014851.



