ajc logo
X

Adair, Margaret

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ADAIR, Margaret Horine

Margaret Horine Adair, age 69, of Johns Creek, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Lynn, as she was known to friends and family, is survived by her parents, Wallace and Louise Horine of Louisville; her children, Kelly Patton (Sam) of Nashville and Rhodes Adair (Gabrielle) of Lawrenceville; and two grandchildren, Forrest and Emilia Adair. Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Adair, II.

Lynn was an avid gardener, a skilled seamstress, a lover of animals, and the life of the best parties. She loved to laugh and found joy in making others happy. Her fun, exuberant spirit was contagious. Her love was generous.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 6-8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. Online condolences https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/margaret-adair-11014851.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies8h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
17h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
18h ago
The Latest

Brooks, James
1h ago
Crawley, William
1h ago
Pike, Sidney
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
18h ago
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
19h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top