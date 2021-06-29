Achille, Robin

ACHILLE (BURKE), Robin



Robin B. Achille, 73, of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away June 24, 2021. She lived a full and adventurous life, delighted in her two children, Christopher (and wife, Melissa Achille), of Middleton, MA, and Noelle M. Cañas (and husband, Javier), of Smyrna, Georgia; her four loving grandchildren, Anthony Carter Achille, Nora Lynn Achille, Eva Elena Cañas, and Silvia Isabel Cañas. She also cherished her niece, Lynn Devlin Mahon, and two nephews, Shawn and Jimmy Devlin; her older brother, the late Roger Dudley Burke; sister, Deborah Burke Henderson; younger brother, Dudley Wayne Burke II, along with many close relations, friends, and fellow ballroom and square dancers.



Robin was second born to the late Dudley Wayne and Elizabeth L. Burke of Hingham, MA, and attended Hingham High School, Class of '66. After graduating Northeastern University's College of Nursing in Boston in 1969 as a registered nurse, Robin worked in the operating room at prominent hospitals, including Carney (Boston), WakeMed (Raleigh), and Northside (Atlanta). Her nursing career endured over 44 years.



Active and engaged, Robin loved life and lived it to the fullest. She traveled worldwide, excelled at many athletic activities (including windsurfing, bicycling, skating, skiing, kayaking, horseback riding, and even skydiving), loved gardening and the theatre, and created beautiful, legacy works of art through painting, photography, sewing, and crafting.



Independent, fearless, passionate, exuberant, vibrant, and devoted, Robin will be well remembered. The gift of her friendship has touched countless others. Her contagious smile, bright eyes and spirit, and sense of humor will always be cherished.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 AM at the Chapel, Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway, SE, of Marietta, Georgia. A balloon release and reception will follow. Wear something colorful in Robin's honor.



In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made to The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Service Organization (USO), or Boys Town.



