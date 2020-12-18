Acevedo, Skyler

ACEVEDO, Baby Skyler
Of Atlanta, passed Dec. 13, 2020. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Credit: File
ACEVEDO, Baby Skyler
Of Atlanta, passed Dec. 13, 2020. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd