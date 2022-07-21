Absher, Sarah

ABSHER (PAYNE), Sarah Jane



Sarah Payne Absher, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 11th, 2022 after a difficult battle with dementia.



Sarah was born to Ira D. and Annie Cline Payne on April 23, 1940 in North Wilkesboro, NC. She grew up around the corner from her future husband Henry Absher. They began dating in high school and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2022. Sarah attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG). She taught first grade for the first two years of their marriage after which she was a wonderful stay-at-home mom. Sarah and Henry spent their early married years in Charlotte, NC where they had many friends and were active in St. John's Baptist Church. In 1975 they moved to Hickory, NC where they lived for 3 ½ years. In 1979 they moved to Dunwoody, GA where they put down many roots over 43 years.



In Dunwoody Sarah enjoyed many volunteer activities including teaching in the Youth Ministry at Dunwoody Baptist Church, volunteering at Dunwoody High School and being a Titus Woman for MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). She participated in many Bible studies over the years. She also enjoyed being part of Questers and collecting many "old" things. She was always baking something delicious and sharing it with others. She had the gift of hospitality and opened her home and heart to many over the years. Sarah exhibited the love of Christ to everyone she encountered. She was an encourager, never met a stranger, and was kind and caring to all.



Sarah and Henry enjoyed many trips to Chapel Hill for UNC football and basketball games and other domestic and international travels. For the last 25 years they enjoyed spending much time with family and friends at their other home at Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, SC. But no matter where she went, she almost always wore one of her many, much-loved scarves.



Sarah is survived by her husband Henry Absher, her sister Bettie Dew, her children Beth Hargette (John), Gray Absher (Kimberly) and her granddaughters Ashley Schroeder (Brandon) and Madison Shreve (John). She was predeceased by her parents and an infant brother.



We would like to give special thanks to her principal caregivers, Valerie Curry, Marie Capitaine and Tenisha Brown, and her hospice nurse, Marilyn Swindall, for their compassionate and loving care of Sarah.



A memorial service was held on Friday, July 15th in the Chapel of Dunwoody Baptist Church at 1445 Mt Vernon Road, Dunwoody GA 30338.



No flowers are requested but memorial gifts may be directed to the Youth Ministry at Dunwoody Baptist Church.

