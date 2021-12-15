ABRAMSON, Andrea



Andrea Abramson was born September 9, 1951 and passed away on December 4, 2021 at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her mother, Betty J. Poulos and her father George Poulos. In November 2002, she married her husband Kenneth Abramson, also survived by a son, Bobby Johnson.



While recalling her deep depression after a traumatic event that left her sightless, she was determined to make something of herself and strengthened her relationship with God and Jesus as her Savior by stating: "I had a choice to give up, but that was no choice." During the first six months, she went through a rebellious period at a rehabilitation center in Warm Springs, Georgia. It was there she refused to learn Braille and how to take care of herself. She said, "I've been fussed at so many times for being too independent."



Instead of relaxing at home, she started selling Mary Kay cosmetics, becoming a member of the Queens court. Overcoming her stubbornness, she mastered Braille and living by herself, while raising her son, Bobby. A short time later, she got into a state program for the blind, which gave her the opportunity to manage snack bars, lunch counters, vending machines and a café at several locations including the Atlanta Board of Education, GBI Headquarters, and the CDC on Clifton Road, finally retiring in December of 2019.

