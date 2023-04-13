Abrams, Susan

ABRAMS (BLOCK), Susan



Susan Block Abrams, age 91, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 19, 2023. She was born and raised in South Bend, IN. She completed high school at Ferry Hall School (Lake Forest, IL) and studied at University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI), Wheaton College (Norton, MA), and Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts (Pasadena, CA). She was married to Bernard William Abrams from 1955 to 1992.



Sue was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, and friend, a leader in her Chastain Park community, and an energetic advocate for those in need. She lifted people up with great warmth and wit, and she loved both exploring and protecting nature. Always an adventurer, Sue studied acting and worked in television (Desilu Productions) in her 20's, enjoying colorful experiences in California and New York. Upon her marriage in 1955, she moved south to Atlanta, where she and Bernie established their family. Sue encouraged their three children to excel in their studies, enjoy life, and apply their unique talents in service to others. Sue and Bernie chaired the parents council of The Westminster Schools.



Sue is survived by her children, David Louis Abrams of Atlanta (Jan Anne Dubin), Janet Beth Abrams of Washington, DC, and Judith Frances O'Neill of Boulder, CO (Michael); and by her siblings, David Samuel Block of Atlanta (Sandra), and Linda Ann Block of Menlo Park, CA. Private burial at Arlington Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

