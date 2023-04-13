X

Abrams, Susan

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ABRAMS (BLOCK), Susan

Susan Block Abrams, age 91, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 19, 2023. She was born and raised in South Bend, IN. She completed high school at Ferry Hall School (Lake Forest, IL) and studied at University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI), Wheaton College (Norton, MA), and Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts (Pasadena, CA). She was married to Bernard William Abrams from 1955 to 1992.

Sue was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, and friend, a leader in her Chastain Park community, and an energetic advocate for those in need. She lifted people up with great warmth and wit, and she loved both exploring and protecting nature. Always an adventurer, Sue studied acting and worked in television (Desilu Productions) in her 20's, enjoying colorful experiences in California and New York. Upon her marriage in 1955, she moved south to Atlanta, where she and Bernie established their family. Sue encouraged their three children to excel in their studies, enjoy life, and apply their unique talents in service to others. Sue and Bernie chaired the parents council of The Westminster Schools.

Sue is survived by her children, David Louis Abrams of Atlanta (Jan Anne Dubin), Janet Beth Abrams of Washington, DC, and Judith Frances O'Neill of Boulder, CO (Michael); and by her siblings, David Samuel Block of Atlanta (Sandra), and Linda Ann Block of Menlo Park, CA. Private burial at Arlington Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment8h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

DeKalb police release photos of 2 suspects sought in fatal March shooting

Credit: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

6 places in Atlanta to find a Black doula
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall
3h ago
The Latest

Corr, James
Joyed, McQuilllon
2h ago
Phillips, Michelle
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
4h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top