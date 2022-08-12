ABRAMS, Rachel



Celebration Of Life for Mrs. Rachel Louise Abrams of Clarkston, GA will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 2:00 PM at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Mark Burgess, Senior Pastor, Rev. W. H. Gaither, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 1:30 PM. Visitation, Friday, August 12, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. She is survived by her spouse, Mr. Prather Jerome Abrams; daughter, Ms. Shawonda Smith; two sons, Mr. Quintrail Abrams and Mr. Jemarcus Abrams; grandchildren, Cordell Blow, Lelan Moody, Candice, Kiara and Kayla Abrams; father, Mr. Willie N. Smith; and a host of siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service Arrangements entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

