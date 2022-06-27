ABRAMS, Nancy (Gray)



Nancy Gray Abrams passed away at age 84, on June 25, 2022. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother, a most-loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and a staunch advocate for Jewish life. While attending Wellesley she met her late husband of 56 years. They moved to Atlanta where she has lived for the past 60 years. Nancy considered raising her children, Shari and Eric, and attending Wellesley highlights of her life.



Nancy Abrams is predeceased by her beloved husband, Hal. She is survived by her children, Shari (Gary) Abrams Marx and Eric (Deirdre) Abrams; grandchildren, Lauren (Curran) Marx Doody, Jeffrey (Jessica May) Marx, Brian (Morgan) Abrams and Katie Abrams; great-grandchildren, Henry Ethan Abrams, Wesley Asher Marx, and Caroline Alexis Doody.



In addition to her love of family, Nancy was active in many charitable ways. Nancy held office in the National Council of Jewish Women and was President of the Jewish Educational Loan Fund (JELF). She received the Woman of Achievement Award from the William Breman Jewish Home in 2008. She was an active member of the Atlanta Wellesley club and The Temple where she taught Sunday school and worked with the children's choir. A singer herself, she was a member of the Atlanta Choral Guild and Temple Singers for many years. Early in her Atlanta residency, Nancy taught piano to many young Atlantans. Her love of music pervaded her life, as she was a longtime attendee to the Fox Theater, Atlanta Opera and Atlanta Symphony. Nancy also gave her time as a substitute teacher at Pace Academy, where her children and grandchildren attended.



Those who knew Nancy Abrams described her as "the most loyal friend, in the truest sense of the word." She will be deeply missed by her friends who have played cards and tennis with her for over 40 years. She was an exemplar of grace and kindness. Never asking for recognition, she was in the corner of every friend and family member, being there for them in times of trouble, ensuring every birthday was acknowledged with a card written in the gracious handwriting for which she was renowned. She elevated simple events with an elegant touch and honored each holiday with perfection. Nancy always ensured to include others in holiday events who were away from their families. She loved traveling the world, reaching six continents. Nancy Gray Abrams will truly be missed by all who have known her.



A memorial service for Nancy Abrams will be held at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Street this Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Temple, The Jewish Educational Loan Fund, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are managed by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta.

