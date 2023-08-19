Abrams, Aubray Iverson

ABRAMS, Jr., Aubray



Iverson



Aubray Iverson Abrams, Jr., 84, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Brookhaven, GA. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Judith (Dudley) Abrams; daughter, Catherine Abrams; son, Charles Abrams; daughter-in-law, Susan Abrams; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many close friends.



Aubray was born in Anniston, Alabama, raised in Ohatchee, Alabama, and was the son of Aubrey and Elva Abrams. He lived all over the United States before settling in Atlanta in 1971 to raise a family.



Aubray attended Auburn University, where he studied agricultural engineering. Aubray, an Auburn "farm boy," trained as an Air Force pilot. He served in the Vietnam War, supplying fresh food and supplies to US Troops and the Montagnard fighters.



Aubray had a passion for flight and, after his service, he spent 30 years flying for Delta Airlines. He frequently said, "I never worked a day in my life." He just got to play…



He and his wife, Judy, were married in 1962, and have been members of the First Baptist Church of Decatur for many years. They have been avid members of the community and have traveled the world. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, GA 30030, on Sunday, August 20, at 2 PM. There will be a reception following. Memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church of Decatur.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com