ABRAHAMSON, Franklin James "Frank"



Franklin James Abrahamson, 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on November 20, 2023. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and kindness.



Frank was a Delta pilot and a real estate investor. He attended Heritage Primary School, Lakeside High School, and the University of Pennsylvania.



Frank is survived by his brother, Bobby Abrahamson; and his sister, Julie Abrahamson Kohl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Roy Abrahamson.



He enjoyed physical fitness as a hobby.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to organizations working to end homelessness.



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