Obituaries

Abrahamson, Franklin

Dec 10, 2023

ABRAHAMSON, Franklin James "Frank"

Franklin James Abrahamson, 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on November 20, 2023. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and kindness.

Frank was a Delta pilot and a real estate investor. He attended Heritage Primary School, Lakeside High School, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Frank is survived by his brother, Bobby Abrahamson; and his sister, Julie Abrahamson Kohl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Roy Abrahamson.

He enjoyed physical fitness as a hobby.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to organizations working to end homelessness.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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