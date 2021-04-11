Abernethy, Richard

ABERNETHY, Jr., Richard



Richard K. "Rick" Abernethy, Jr., age 80 of Beavercreek, OH, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Beavercreek with his family by his side. He was born December 10, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Richard and Alice (Dillingham) Abernethy, Sr.



Left to cherish Rick's memory are his sister: Carolyn (Paul) Auclair; beloved nieces: Christy (Chad) Jackson, and Aimee (Aaron) Hill; adored grandnieces and nephews: Flynn, Leona, and Wesley Jackson, Annalise Hill; and several other wonderful cousins and friends.



Rick was a very giving person with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a true Southern gentleman and loyal friend. Rick was a 1963 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in Business Administration, and was an avid University of South Carolina Gamecock fan. Most of all, Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



A private memorial service for Rick is being planned for a later date.



Donations in Rick's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the American Parkinson Disease Association.



To share a special memory, or to leave a message for Rick's family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

