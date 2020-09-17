Abernathy, Wilma

ABERNATHY (MORRIS), Wilma Louise Wilma Louise Morris Abernathy, 92 years old, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after an extended illness. Survivors include her daughter, Dale (Teddy) Howard, son, Ray (Detra) Abernathy, brother, James T. (Sharon) Morris, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. For information on her graveside service, please refer to: www.dignitymemorial.com and click on obituaries, H.M. Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill, Atlanta.



