ABERNATHY, Mary Ann Mary Ann Faickney Abernathy, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021. Mary Ann was born on December 8, 1941 in Angleton, Texas to the late Robert Francis Faickney Jr. and John Douglas "Johnnie" Faickney.



Mary Ann was raised in Angleton, Texas and lived most of her adult life in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Angleton High School and The University of Texas at Austin. Mary Ann graduated from the University of Texas in 1964 with a degree in political science. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority where she made many lifelong friends. After graduating from The University of Texas, Mary Ann began her career as a teacher. She taught political science at Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, Virginia and Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee.



Mary Ann was fondly known for her kindness, generosity and selflessness. She was blessed with many wonderful friends who would all agree that time spent with Mary Ann left one feeling valued and loved. She was truly adored by all. Mary Ann loved spending time at the beach with her family and had a lifelong love of music.



Family always came first for Mary Ann. She was actively involved at her daughter's school and in all her daughter's activities. After her daughter graduated, Mary Ann moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her love of writing music. Upon learning that she was to be a grandmother, Mary Ann moved back to Atlanta to help raise her beloved grandchildren. Mary Ann's daughter and grandchildren were the center of her world and her greatest source of joy.



Mary Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Abernathy Poindexter and John Walker Poindexter of Atlanta and grandchildren Katherine Walker Poindexter and Robert Edwards Poindexter. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert Francis Faickney III and Donna Baker Faickney of Lake Jackson, Texas, two nephews and their wives, Robert Harrison Faickney and Lee Elam Faickney of Lake Jackson, Texas and Chandler Tate Faickney and Ashley Tharp Faickney of Corpus Christi, Texas, two great-nephews Hudson Robert Faickney and Kohen Tate Faickney, and many cousins whom she adored.



A memorial service and burial will be held in her hometown of Angleton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to consider gifts in Mary Ann's memory to a charity of your choice.



