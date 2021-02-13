ABERNATHY, Dorothy Jean



Dorothy Jean Abernathy age 89, of Mableton passed away February 12. She is survived by her 3 children, Carolyn Sue Cash, Wanda Jean Abernathy and Ronald Lee Abernathy; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Ralph Abernathy Jr. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 16 in Greenwood Cemetery 1173 Cascade Rd Atlanta at 2:00 pm. Share a memory at WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com.

