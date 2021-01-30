ABERNATHY, Alma Mount



Alma Mount Abernathy, age 100, passed away on January 24, 2021, from COVID-19. Alma was born on April 4, 1920. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1942. She married Andrew "Andy" Jackson Abernathy in 1943, in Waco, TX. Alma was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.



Survivors include daughters Courtney McGee, Andrea "Andi" Counts, and grandson Jackson Counts.



Please consider a memorial contribution in Alma's name to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 5140 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements.






