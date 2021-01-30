X

Abernathy, Alma

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ABERNATHY, Alma Mount

Alma Mount Abernathy, age 100, passed away on January 24, 2021, from COVID-19. Alma was born on April 4, 1920. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1942. She married Andrew "Andy" Jackson Abernathy in 1943, in Waco, TX. Alma was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.

Survivors include daughters Courtney McGee, Andrea "Andi" Counts, and grandson Jackson Counts.

Please consider a memorial contribution in Alma's name to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 5140 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements. The full obituary can be viewed, and condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.