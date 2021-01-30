ABERNATHY, Alma Mount
Alma Mount Abernathy, age 100, passed away on January 24, 2021, from COVID-19. Alma was born on April 4, 1920. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1942. She married Andrew "Andy" Jackson Abernathy in 1943, in Waco, TX. Alma was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.
Survivors include daughters Courtney McGee, Andrea "Andi" Counts, and grandson Jackson Counts.
Please consider a memorial contribution in Alma's name to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 5140 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements. The full obituary can be viewed, and condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral