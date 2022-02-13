Abel, Katie

ABEL (TROCHECK), Katie



The bright candle that was Katie Trocheck Abel was extinguished much too soon on Feb. 9, 2022. Katie was only 39, but made her mark on the world every day and in every way. Cherished wife to Mark, tiger mom to Griffin and Molly, treasured first child of Tom and Kathy Hogan Trocheck, bossy big sister to Andrew Rivers Trocheck, and beloved daughter-in-law of John and Jane Abel of Columbia, MO, Katie was a force of nature. Born in Savannah, GA, except for a brief hiatus in Phoenix, AZ, Katie was a lifelong resident of Avondale Estates, GA. She graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic School in Decatur, where both their children are currently enrolled, and graduated from St. Pius X High School in 2000 in Atlanta. Katie met the love of her life, Mark Abel, while both were attending the University of Missouri, and where she learned the correct pronunciation of Miz-OO-rah. She and Mark were married at St. Thomas More in 2005, and embarked on married life in Phoenix. There, Katie graduated from Arizona State University with a Communications degree while also working for the department of athletics. On their return to the Atlanta area, Katie was employed by the City of Decatur as special events coordinator, a perfect job for a woman born to organize parties. Following the births of Molly and Griffin, Katie was employed as office manager at Tim Martin Wealth Strategies. An avid tennis player who proudly displayed her ALTA bag tags, in recent years Katie turned her enthusiasm to cheering on Griffin in baseball and Molly in cheer and volleyball. She loved brunches and Target runs with her girlfriends, planning themed Halloween costumes, cooking new recipes with Molly, and spending time at the family's vacation home on Tybee Island. Until Covid struck this cruel blow, she had boundless energy and heart for helping others. Katie is survived by her loving husband, Mark Richard Abel, children Molly Hogan Abel and John Griffin Abel, of Avondale Estates, parents Tom and Kathy Hogan Trocheck of Avondale Estates, brother Andrew Trocheck of Albany, GA, father and mother-in-law John R. and Jane Abel, of Columbia, MO. She leaves behind a cadre of heart-broken relatives, most notably her sister/cousin Sarah Abigail Murry of Atlanta, and legions of women friends who could all rightfully claim to be her best friend. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Thomas More Church in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Katie's name to: The Georgia Transplant Foundation, https://gatransplant.org/ Helping Mamas https://helpingmamas.org/ or No Kid Hungry https://gatransplant.org/ A.S Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

