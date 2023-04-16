AARON, Claudia Jane



Claudia Jane Aaron, born April 6, 1939, in LaSalle-Peru, Illinois, was the eldest of five children of Hubert and Eileen Kaszynski. Claudia passed away on April 5th, 2023, only minutes from her 84th birthday. Her parents moved to Dallas, Texas when she was two years old. A few years later, they moved to Denton Texas where she attended Denton High School. At the start of her senior year, the family moved to Beaumont, Texas where her father accepted a position in the Music Department of Lamar University. Claudia received her B.A. degree in Art from Lamar University and in her senior year was selected by the student body to be that year's "Les Belles Cardinelles" beauty queen. It was at Lamar where she met her future husband Wayne Aaron who was on a basketball scholarship. They were subsequently married at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Beaumont in 1961. This was the beginning of a wonderful life.



Over Wayne's business career, the family experienced sixteen major moves. They celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary in September of 2022. Over these years Claudia became a master chef, master gardener, accomplished artist, exceptional interior designer, a champion golfer winning multiple club championships beginning at the Delaware Country Club in Delaware, Ohio, and later at the Cherokee Town and Country Club in Atlanta, Georgia where she was also president of the Cherokee Women's Golf Association. She became integrally involved with the creation of the Cherokee Art Endowment Trust where Wayne was a co-founder. Suffice it to say, she was also fun, creative, stylish, and smart. She was an exceptionally gifted homemaker, mother, and friend admired for her enthusiasm, humor, and project organization skills. She was a special lady.



Claudia was cofounder of "The Sassy Sisters", a group of girlfriends that met often and supported each other with whatever was needed.



After a three-year battle with cancer, Claudia joined her God where she is now reunited with her parents; and her middle son, Gregory Wayne Aaron, who passed on in 2004 after his own decade-long battle with cancer. Claudia was a devout Catholic and affiliated with both Holy Trinity Church in San Antonio, Texas, and St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roswell, Georgia.



Claudia is survived by her husband, Wayne Aaron; her sons, Lance and Christopher; her daughter-in-law Erika; brother-in-law, Alford; her grandchildren, Christian, Michelle, and Andrew; as well as her four siblings: sisters, Paula and Jeanette; and brothers: Jimmy and John; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. There will be two future private family celebrations to be held in San Antonio and Roswell.



