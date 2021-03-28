Jones Edwin "Ed" Garrard



October 18, 1923 to March 28, 2019



It's been 2 years since the Lord called you home Daddy. I was by your side when you went. You had one of your blue eyes open, looking at me. I held your hand and sang some of your favorite songs in your ear. I asked you to just squeeze my hand, and you did, just slightly. We miss you every day. We are so grateful for all the lessons you taught us. To be kind and love others, and to always be mindful of the blessings that we have received. You worked so hard all of your life to make sure we had all we needed. Thank you Daddy/Papa for always being there for us and supporting us through good times and bad. You spent your whole life in service to others and taught us to do the same. When I'm sad and missing you, I just think of you being in heaven with, Mother, Mama Dell, Papa, J.W., Crayton and so many others that went before. Thank you for your love. Thank you for our lives. With love from Renee', Bill, Blake, Brian, Braydon and your newest addition, Nash. We wanted you to stay, but GOD wanted you more. Heaven rejoiced the day you came home and the Lord said, welcome home my good and faithful servant. You have done well. Now you can rest!

