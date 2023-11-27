BreakingNews
Carter Center: Jimmy Carter expected to travel to Atlanta

Next stops in Carter family motorcade as it heads to Atlanta

By AJC Staff
47 minutes ago

The Carter family motorcade accompanying Rosalynn Carter’s hearse is headed to Atlanta after departing Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

The journey from Americus in South Georgia is about 130 miles and the motorcade is expected to arrive at the Carter Presidential Center just east of Atlanta’s city center around 2:30 p.m., followed by an arrival ceremony around 3:30 p.m. Public visitation will be allowed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as Rosalynn Carter lies in repose at the center, with shuttle buses from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Here is today’s motorcade route, including maps, for the family motorcade.

Here is an AJC guide to this week’s memorial events for Rosalynn Carter, including events in Atlanta on Tuesday and the funeral service and burial in Plains on Wednesday.

