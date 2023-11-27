Next stops in Carter family motorcade as it heads to Atlanta

The Carter family motorcade accompanying Rosalynn Carter’s hearse is headed to Atlanta after departing Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

The journey from Americus in South Georgia is about 130 miles and the motorcade is expected to arrive at the Carter Presidential Center just east of Atlanta’s city center around 2:30 p.m., followed by an arrival ceremony around 3:30 p.m. Public visitation will be allowed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as Rosalynn Carter lies in repose at the center, with shuttle buses from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.