Remember when: 2009 flood devastated metro Atlanta

An afternoon helicopter tour of western suburbs offered an AJC reporter views of ballfields turned to lakes, house and building roofs and street lights poking out of the water. While much of the flooding had receded, residents could be observed canoeing through some neighborhoods. In one subdivision, between Austell and Powder Springs, a house still burned --- despite the water --- as a firetruck that had been flooded the night before by rising water sat nearby.

The Chattahoochee River seemed to span a half-mile in areas south of Douglasville, and some of the attractions at Six Flags Over Georgia had become water rides.

As authorities reported flood-related deaths had climbed to nine and scores of roads and portions of some highways remained closed, Gov. Sonny Perdue asked President Barack Obama to declare a federal state of emergency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency was reviewing the request Tuesday, and Georgia's congressional delegation contacted the White House and emergency officials, urging them to hustle. State Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine estimates the storms caused $250 million in damage.

"I think the story will probably be the bridges in the weeks ahead, " said U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who lives in east Cobb County and saw the flooding here Monday. "Those bridges were really put under a lot of stress."

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) drafted a House resolution offering sympathy to storm victims.

"I will be doing all I can --- working with state, city and county officials as well as making petitions to the federal government --- to offer as much assistance as is available in this tragic situation, " it read.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter of the American Red Cross reported 421 people staying in its six shelters Tuesday night.

The state Department of Transportation hasn't yet figured the cost of repairing storm-damaged roads, but following this spring's flooding in South Georgia, emergency responses such as clearing debris, rerouting traffic, or installing temporary road patches cost about $1.1 million, said spokesman David Spear.

That doesn't include permanent repairs made afterward to roads or bridges. The two deluges were comparable by DOT standards, Spear said.

Inspection crews and federal officials started assessing damage on Tuesday, but they need things to dry out before coming up with good estimates. Repairing a washed-out culvert could cost about $100,000, but damage to water or utility pipes underneath could double that amount, for example.

"Some could go as high as $1 million, I think, depending on what the damage is, " said Gwinnett County transportation director Brian Allen, who said five or six county roads would need "longer-term repair."

Fixing flooded stretches of highway or interstate bridges, like the portions of I-20 still under water Tuesday, can involve price tags with lots of zeros. Repairs after a highway bridge collapsed in Minneapolis in 2007 --- an extreme example --- cost about $300 million, said Federal Highway Administration spokeswoman Nancy Singer.

Perdue's declaration of a state of emergency for 17 counties on Monday was the first step in getting federal aid, which could pay for at least 80 percent of the transportation repair cost. Singer said Georgia "likely would be eligible" for federal road aid now.

Without government assistance, homeowners lacking flood insurance --- likely thousands of metro Atlantans --- will have to pay for repairs themselves or forgo them.

In Austell, where flooding swamped Clarkdale Elementary School, one group of neighbors isn't waiting on government dollars.

"We are asking for help to collect school supplies for our colleagues and their little ones, " reads a message from two women who created a "Relief for Flooded Clarkdale Elementary" page on Facebook. "Teachers, please go through your cabinets and pull whatever you can as far as crayons, pencils, markers, paper, glue, etc."

Jaime Beth Conner, whose son Brice once attended Clarkdale, saluted the effort. "The Conner family extends prayer to the Clarkdale families for quick transition and recovery, " said Conner, whose son is now in high school.

The storms' tragic aftermath continued as the death toll rose to nine Tuesday. Douglas County coroner Randy Daniel on Tuesday evening identified two people discovered dead earlier in the day. The woman found off Stewart Mill Road was Eneteria Howe. The 29-year-old man found in a wooded area near Mann Road was Richard Butler. Both were washed from the roads in their cars by floodwaters, authorities said.

Several other people remain missing. On Tuesday, authorities suspended the unsuccessful search for a missing Cobb County man, last seen Monday walking toward a flooded area of a golf course off Columns Drive west of the Chattahoochee River.

The only bright bit of news seems to be Lake Lanier, long depleted by the drought but now rising. It surpassed 1,067 feet Tuesday, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects it to exceed 1,068 feet by Saturday. It's full at 1,071 feet. There are no plans to open the floodgates, as officials have done at West Point Lake in Troup County.

Perdue's state of emergency declaration applied to Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Stephens and Walker counties.

In those 17 counties, workers stayed busy Tuesday fortifying roads and bridges and rescuing flood victims --- some of whom chanced plowing through standing water.

"We've seen an increase of water rescues in comparison with [Monday], " said Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Dena Brummer. "On the local level, people are not following the warnings of their local authorities, and they're taking their chances and rolling the dice to see if they can cross roads with water on it."

Much of GEMA's efforts have been focused in Carroll, Paulding and Douglas counties, and the agency is pleading with residents to let waters recede from flooded roads before traveling on them again.

"Don't take a chance, " Brummer said. "Use a little common sense."

Contributing: Rhonda Cook, Patrick Fox, Marcus K. Garner, Ariel Hart, Michael E. Kanell, Bob Keefe, Katie Leslie, Megan Matteucci, Mike Morris, Aaron Gould Sheinin, Ernie Suggs and Steve Visser