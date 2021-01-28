New York Times reporter is accused of using racial slur with student group

FILE -- The New York Times reporter Donald McNeil, on assignment in Pakistan in 2013. McNeil, a a 45-year veteran of the Times whose articles about the coronavirus served as an early wake-up call, has been disciplined by the paper for repeating a racist slur in the context of a conversation about racist language, the paper said in January 2021. Diego Ibarra Sanchez/The New York Times

The Times would not provide details of how, or when, McNeil had been disciplined. McNeil declined to comment. Putney Student Travel, operator of the 14-day trip, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In an email to Times staff Thursday evening, Dean Baquet, the executive editor, said that when he first heard about the complaints about McNeil, “I was outraged and expected I would fire him.” After the investigation, however, Baquet “concluded his remarks were offensive and that he showed extremely poor judgment, but that it did not appear to me that his intentions were hateful or malicious.

“I believe that in such cases people should be told they were wrong and given another chance,” Baquet continued. “He was formally disciplined. He was not given a pass.”

For more than a decade McNeil has covered infectious diseases. He received the John Chancellor Award last year for lifetime achievement in journalism. His first article on the coronavirus, written with a China correspondent, Sui-Lee Wee, appeared Jan. 8, 2020. It helped inform American readers who were unaware of the threat posed by a virus that seemed confined to Wuhan, China.

This week, McNeil wrote an article based on an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about his experience leading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under President Donald Trump. McNeil discussed the interview on an episode of “The Daily.”