Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza
N.C. man allegedly mailed antisemitic threats to Georgia rabbi

By
20 minutes ago

A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday after allegedly mailing an antisemitic threat to a Middle Georgia rabbi in February.

Ariel E. Collazo Ramos, 31, of High Point, is accused of sending a vile message to the Macon-area rabbi on Feb. 1. It was a postcard with a handwritten hateful message along with a drawing.

A federal grand jury on April 9 indicted Collazo Ramos on one count of mailing threatening communications. The indictment was unsealed Thursday after he was arrested at his home.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

