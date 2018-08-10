DEFLATEGATE 2? NFL investigating whether Steelers used deflated footballs, reports

The Steelers are at the center of another possible controversy, but this one doesn’t have anything to do with the National Anthem.

The team is being accused of using a deflated football during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Howard Eskin of WIP, the NFL is investigating.

>> Read more trending news

During #Eagles #steelers pre season game their was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated . The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 10, 2018

Eskin tweeted that he saw the football in question during the third quarter of the game and it looked like a “marshmallow.”

>>Related: 2 Miami Dolphins, other NFL players kneel during national anthem in preseason openers

Mason Rudolph was playing quarterback for the Steelers at the time.

Who can forget “Deflate Gate” – when the NFL concluded that the Patriots used deflated footballs in the AFC Championship Game in January of 2015. It cost the team two draft picks and a $1 million fine. Quarterback Tom Brady was also suspended for 4 games.