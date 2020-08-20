Zunino goes deep, Rays sweep Yanks for 1st in AL East

Yandy Díaz padded the lead in the ninth with a two-run homer, drawing more enthusiasm from the Tampa Bay dugout.

Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the fifth off reliever Diego Castillo (2-0). Luke Voit hit his 10th homer two batters into the game move into a tie for the AL lead with Mike Trout.

James Paxton (1-2) allowed one hit in five innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, when he walked three and threw a wild pitch. Wendle had a two-run double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Brosseau to put the Rays ahead 3-2.

Gleyber Torres injured his left hamstring running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third and left the game. The Yankees said Torres was getting further evaluation.

The Yankees lost their third straight home game after opening the season with a record-tying 10 straight home wins. New York also a third straight home game for the first time since Aug. 28-30, 2017.

John Curtiss faced the first eight hitters and allowed three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Trevor Richards followed by allowing two runs in three innings.

Aaron Slegers and Aaron Loup closed out the Yankees with a scoreless inning apiece.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (strained left hamstring) was placed on the injured list after getting hurt in Wednesday’s loss. The Yankees recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure from their alternate site and optioned IF/OF Miguel Andujar to the alternate site. ... C Kyle Higashioka (strained right oblique) has resumed swinging a bat and is not feeling discomfort.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.13) opens a weekend series against Toronto.

Yankees: LHP J.A. Happ (1-1, 6.39) opens the Subway Series Friday at Citi Field against RHP Rick Porcello (1-3, 5.76).

___

Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle hits a two-RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton delvers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot scores a run past New York Yankees catcher Erik Kratz on an RBI double hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner makes a catch on a fly out by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger