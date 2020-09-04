Zoom stock surges, market value tops Boeing, Starbucks

The shares rose 33% to $432.45, pushing Zoom's market value to nearly $122 billion, after it reported explosive growth during the second quarter as more people paid for subscriptions, giving them more control over virtual meetings. Zoom's revenue more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $663.5 million and profits blew past Wall Street forecasts.

At the current level, Zoom's market value exceeds that of two storied automakers, General Motors and Ford, combined, as well the value of aviation giant Boeing and consumer favorite Starbucks.