Yaya Touré trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient

“I just want to enjoy it until the last minute because football for me is everything,” said Touré, who also won a Champions League title with Barcelona. "They allowed me to train with the lads. The manager was fantastic. Everybody welcomed me here and I feel like I’m at home. Want to train and do it my best and maybe we’ll see.”

Touré, who competed in three World Cups for Ivory Coast, did some running and stretching Friday. He plans to return Monday and will increase his workload through the week.

Orient coach Ross Embleton told the club's website that "we thought it was a joke" when Touré's agent contacted them 10 days prior. They soon realized the request was "the real deal." He said his squad can learn from Touré.

“Any opportunity to get a player of his quality, one of the best in the world, is fantastic,” Embleton said. “He comes across as a really good character, and it will give our players a really good opportunity to learn from him in the experience.”

