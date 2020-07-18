Yanks' Germán casts doubt on MLB future in Instagram post

Germán posted a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform exclaiming in what appears to be a photo of him pitching in a game. The post included Spanish words that translated to: "Everyone makes history on both sides, I think I did mine at Yankee Stadium, if decide not to come back I will proud of my effort during an 11-year career. God bless everyone who has supported me"

He also put online an Instagram story with words that translated to: “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”