Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homers in 5th straight game

The big slugger connected off left-handed reliever Matt Hall in the second inning, sending a three-run drive off the facing of the second deck in left field at Yankee Stadium to give New York a 3-2 lead over the Boston Red Sox.

The previous Yankees hitter to go deep in five straight games was Álex Rodríguez in September 2007. Judge joined A-Rod as the only players in club history to hit five home runs in the first eight games of a season. Rodríguez also did that in 2007.