Yankees-Phillies series postponed amid virus worries

The Yankees spent Monday in a hotel in Philadelphia after the opener of the series was postponed. They were going to return to New York on Tuesday before rearranging the schedule to go to Baltimore.

Boone said some of the team's equipment was en route to New York before being rerouted.

The Phillies are set to host Toronto on Friday, a series originally scheduled to be on the road. That series is pending the results of the team's latest COVID-19 tests.

"My fear always is, if there’s one person who has it, there’s probably more,” Girardi said. “I don’t know if any of us thought there’d be, I think they’re up to 17 cases now, 15 players, devastating for the Marlins. There were some anxious moments for me today not knowing the results I’d get for my team. I think it’s really smart of baseball to wait one more day just because the incubation period is 2 to 14 days and I know we can’t wait 14 days. But I think we have to be really smart about this and after thinking about it, I think that this could happen more than one time with an organization. If everyone doesn’t play 60 games, I think that’s all right. We want to get to the playoffs. That’s the important thing. If a team plays 57 games, you go by winning percentage to take the playoff teams and you go from there.”

More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia on Sunday, disrupting MLB's schedule in the early days of the pandemic-delayed season.

Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park.

A person walks toward the Philadelphia Phillies team store at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Phillies' game against the New York Yankees on Monday was postponed after several members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: YONG KIM Credit: YONG KIM