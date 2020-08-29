Yankees edge Mets 2-1 to avert longest slide in 25 years

Kratz squared to bunt on an 0-1 pitch, then pulled his bat back when Betances' fastball sailed high and off Ramos' mitt. Frazier didn't break from third on the pitch, but scored easily when the ball went to the backstop.

Aroldis Chapman (1-1) threw a hitless inning, rebounding from a blown save and loss Friday night when he gave up a game-ending homer to pinch-hitter Amed Rosario.

Happ held the Mets to three hits in 7 1/3 shutout innings, becoming the first Yankees starter to reach the eighth this season. The 37-year-old lefty struck out five and walked none in his second consecutive stingy outing.

He was helped by Brett Gardner's outstanding catch in left field, which robbed J.D. Davis of extra bases to begin the seventh.

It was only the fourth start of the year and second since Aug. 5 for Happ, who recently spoke up about the shortage of assignments and seemed to think it might be related to his $17 million vesting option for next season.

Before the game, general manager Brian Cashman said Happ struggled last year and slots at the back of the team's rotation, so the decision has purely been based on trying to win games and navigating postponements.

Voit launched his 12th home run on the fourth pitch from Mets starter Robert Gsellman, who lasted four innings as the former reliever gradually stretches out to plug a hole in an injury-depleted rotation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LHP Steven Matz struck out two in a hitless inning of relief but exited with shoulder discomfort. ... Davis got drilled in the left hip by a 98 mph fastball from Chapman in the ninth. Davis crumpled over — twice — and hobbled his way to first, but stayed in the game. ... Michael Conforto banged hard into the right-field wall trying to catch DJ LeMahieu’s third-inning triple. Conforto appeared a little shaken up initially and was checked by a trainer, but remained in the game. ... All-Star OF Jeff McNeil was rested, and slugger Pete Alonso received a bit of a breather as the DH.

Yankees: LeMahieu was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game. He was batting .411 with a .990 OPS when he sprained his left thumb Aug. 15. INF-OF Miguel Andújar was optioned to the team's alternate training site. ... LeMahieu batted leadoff and started at 3B in place of Gio Urshela, who sat out again with a bone spur in his right elbow. Urshela could be back in the lineup Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said. ... RF Aaron Judge, who re-injured his right calf this week, has a lesser strain but will likely need to rehab twice as long this time, Cashman said. ... C Gary Sanchez was rested.

UP NEXT

The teams play their second seven-inning doubleheader in three days Sunday afternoon to make up games postponed last weekend at Citi Field after a Mets player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus. The Mets will be the “home" team at Yankee Stadium in the second game.

Cashman said one of the club's top two pitching prospects, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia, is likely to be called up Sunday for the first time — and possibly both. The Mets plan to start RHP Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.43 ERA) and RHP Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.03).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees' Jordy Mercer (22) celebrates with his teammates after Clint Frazier scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch by New York Mets relief pitcher Dellin Betances in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. Mercer hit a single to send Frazier into scoring position at third base. The Yankees won 2-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets' J.D. Davis reacts after being hit by a pitch from New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto misses a triple hit by New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu off starting pitcher Robert Gsellman in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier (77) is tagged out at home by New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos, right, in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman advances to third on a missed pick-off attempt at first by New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates with Aaron Hicks after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman prepares to pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo