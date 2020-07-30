Writer Milan Kundera donating archive to Czech library

Kundera fled communist Czechoslovakia and has lived in France since 1975. France is where he published his most famous books, including “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting" (1979), “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” (1984), “The Art of the Novel” (1986) and “Immortality” (1990).

His later works, written in French, have not yet been translated into Czech. Kundera’s wife, Vera, told the library that her husband has been cooperating with a translator on the first Czech edition of his 2000 novel “Ignorance.”

The author lives in virtual seclusion, only travels to his homeland incognito and never speaks to reporters.