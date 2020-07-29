Writer David Hare turns his COVID-19 into a theater piece

Hare discussed “Beat the Devil” during an online news conference to promote “Roadkill,” a political thriller debuting in November on PBS’ “Masterpiece” showcase. Hugh Laurie (“House”) stars as a U.K. government minister facing the potential consequences of his bad behavior.

An actor has been cast for the virus monologue, Hare said, but he declined to say who or name the theater where it will be staged.

Depending on the outcome of experiments in “socially distanced” theater-going, he said he hopes that playhouses will be opened by the end of August.

Hare received Academy Award nominations for his screenplays for 2002’s “The Hours” with Nicole Kidman and 2008’s "The Reader” starring Kate Winslet, with both actors winning Oscars.