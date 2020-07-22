World shares turn lower as virus caseloads rise

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to 22,751.61. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2% to 3,328.68.

Adding to unease was a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that the number of coronavirus cases in some states is much higher than has been reported. Experts have said all along that the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is much higher than tallies of confirmed cases would indicate, due to issues with testing and data collection.

Uncertainty over prospects for more financial aid to Americans and U.S. businesses also is casting a shadow, analysts said. The Republican Party and Democrats remain divided over how much support is needed, as states grapple with rebounds in cases that have prompted some local governments to order some businesses to close to help snuff out flare ups of the virus.

“Asia markets are not expected to share in the cheer this midweek with some doubts cast on progress in delivering the next fiscal support for the U.S. economy," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to support markets and expectations that Washington eventually will deliver more financial aid to help Americans weather the economic downturn have been key in keeping markets mostly pushing higher since stocks plunged in March.

“I do not understand why the market is fretting about the U.S. stimulus plan," said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. Delays are to be expected given the “slow bipartisan tango that always seems to happen around these events.

But at the end of the day, no one and I mean no lawmaker, especially in an election year, want to wear the Scarlet Letter and be accused of being frugal when people are dying across the U.S. Sunbelt at record levels," Innes said.

Among big companies reporting results this week: Microsoft and Tesla issue results on Wednesday, Intel, AT&T and Twitter report on Thursday and Verizon Communications and American Express report earnings Friday.

In the commodities markets, the price of benchmark U.S oil dropped 72 cents to $41.24 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.92 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 60 cents to $43.72 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 107.01 Japanese yen from 106.79 yen late Tuesday. The euro was trading at $1.1575, up from $1.1528.

A man wearing a face mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday, with Australia’s benchmark down more than 1% on reports of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the Melbourne area. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

