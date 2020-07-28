World shares slip, gold retreats from record high

The price of gold jumped to a fresh intraday high of $1,974.70 an ounce on Tuesday before retreating slightly. Soon before the start of U.S. trading, it was at $1,926.10 down $4.90. Gold usually tends to rise when worries about the economy are high.

Share prices ended mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index down 0.3% at 22,657.38. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.6% to 24,760.90. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,227.96 and the S&P ASX/200 in Sydney lost 0.4% to 6,020.50. South Korea's Kospi picked up 1.8% to 2,256.99.

So far, company profit reports have been better than analyst forecasts, though still far weaker than a year earlier because of the recession.

More than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report how they fared from April through June, including some of the most influential companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Those four account for 16% of the S&P 500’s total value, which gives their movements significant influence on the index.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 0.61% from 0.60% late Monday.

Benchmark U.S. crude gave up 16 cents to $41.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 31 cents to settle at $41.60 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 1 cent to $43.89 per barrel.

In currency dealings, the dollar strengthened to 105.32 Japanese yen from 105.40 yen late Monday. The euro slipped to $1.1712 from $1.1752.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Shares advanced in Asia on Tuesday after U.S. stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street, while the price of gold pushed to nearly $1,970 per ounce. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu