World shares slip as China orders US consulate closed

The latest dust up between the two biggest economies comes amid allegations of theft of U.S. intellectual property — including by Chinese researchers with military and government connections — for Beijing’s benefit.

“Alongside the eviction of the Houston Chinese Consulate, the risk of the U.S.-China conflict escalating into a “Cold War” is worrying,” said Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank.

A speech Thursday by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s saying that “securing our freedom from the Chinese Communist Party is the mission of our time” adds to the rhetoric certain to incense Beijing, making it still more difficult for either side to back down, he said.

“And so, while the inevitability of deteriorating US-China relations as a structural feature of our geo-political landscape was never in doubt, the shifts appear to be hastened,” Narita said.

In other Asian trading, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gave up 1.2% to 6,024.10. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.7% to 2,200.44.

Analysts said investors also are wary over the unclear prognosis for further stimulus for the U.S. economy, just as the end of a previous package of extra support for those made jobless by the pandemic looms.

Republicans in the Senate were set to unveil their proposals for a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package Thursday morning, but that got delayed. Finding a compromise with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives could prove more difficult than it was in March, when Congress produced a $2 trillion rescue package.

A report Thursday that the tally of American workers applying or unemployment benefits rose last week by 109,000 to a little more than 1.4 million broke a stretch of 15 straight weeks of improvements. That shook investor optimism that the recession might be shorter lived than expected.

The rise in unemployment comes as coronavirus counts continue to rise across much of the Sun Belt, leading to more business closures and the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 4 million in the U.S.

The S&P 500′s 1.2% drop, to 3,235.66, was its first loss in five days and its worst in nearly four weeks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 0.58% on Friday, down from 0.59% late Wednesday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.

Gold for delivery in August rebounded, gaining $2.90 to $1,892.90 per ounce. It rose $24.90 overnight to settle at $1,890.00 per ounce.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell back, giving up 29 cents to $40.78 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 83 cents to $41.07 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 21 cents to $43.10. It fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel overnight.

In currency dealings, the dollar bought 106.24 Japanese yen, weakening from 106.86 yen. The euro rose to $1.1611 from $1.1596.

Currency traders watch computer monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 24, 2020. Worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street combined to push shares in Asia lower on Friday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man