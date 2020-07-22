Wolves owner listening to offers, Garnett hoping to buy

The longtime NBA superstar said Tuesday he is part of a group that is hoping to buy the franchise from Glen Taylor, who has owned it since 1994.

Taylor said in a statement he was recently approached by a third-party group to discuss the future of the franchise. He said he's always wanted what's best for the team's fans and " will entertain opportunities " on the ownership structure of the Timberwolves and Lynx, Minnesota's WNBA team.