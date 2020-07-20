X

With tears, Congress honors Lewis, 'conscience of the House'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks towards the House Chamber at the Capitol, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. Pelosi, who presided over a moment of silence for Georgia Rep. John Lewis, choked up Monday recalling their last conversation the day before he died. “It was a sad one,” Pelosi said of their conversation Thursday. “We never talked about his dying until that day.” Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks towards the House Chamber at the Capitol, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. Pelosi, who presided over a moment of silence for Georgia Rep. John Lewis, choked up Monday recalling their last conversation the day before he died. “It was a sad one,” Pelosi said of their conversation Thursday. “We never talked about his dying until that day.” Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Georgia News | Updated 18 minutes ago
The House has honored the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis with a moment of silence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Monday stood for an emotional moment of silence for Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died last week from pancreatic cancer.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who presided, remembered Lewis as “the conscience of the House.” Several people on the dais wept as the House stood in silence, heads bowed. When Pelosi tried to move on, those gathered interrupted with sustained applause.

“Our hero, our colleague, our brother, our friend received and answered his final summons from God almighty,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop, the dean of the Georgia delegation.

Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. The son of sharecroppers, Lewis survived a brutal police beating during a 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Alabama. He represented Georgia in the House since 1987, and was known for his kindness and humility.

“Our nation has indeed lost a giant,” said Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga.

Earlier, Pelosi choked up recalling their last conversation the day before he died.

“It was a sad one,” Pelosi said of their conversation Thursday. “We never talked about his dying until that day.”

She recalled on "CBS This Morning" how the civil rights icon also threw his clout to women's rights, LGBTQ rights and many other causes.

“He always worked on the side of the angels, and now he is with them,” Pelosi said.

It was not yet clear whether Lewis's casket would lie in the Capitol Rotunda to allow people to pay their respects. The Capitol is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.