With tears, Congress honors Lewis, 'conscience of the House'

Earlier, Pelosi choked up recalling their last conversation the day before he died.

“It was a sad one,” Pelosi said of their conversation Thursday. “We never talked about his dying until that day.”

She recalled on "CBS This Morning" how the civil rights icon also threw his clout to women's rights, LGBTQ rights and many other causes.

“He always worked on the side of the angels, and now he is with them,” Pelosi said.

It was not yet clear whether Lewis's casket would lie in the Capitol Rotunda to allow people to pay their respects. The Capitol is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

