Wimbledon champ Simona Halep skipping US Open due to virus

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31.

Halep lauded the U.S. Tennis Association and WTA for having "worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament.”

Irina Khromacheva of Russia will replace Halep in the main draw, according to the USTA.

Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Australia's Priscilla Hon also have withdrawn. That moves American Usue Arconada and Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine into the main draw, and Allie Kiick of the U.S. receives the wild card previously awarded to Arconada.

Rafael Nadal, the men’s defending champion, has also withdrawn from the tournament, but top-ranked Novak Djokovic has said he will play. Roger Federer is out for the rest of the season after two operations on his right knee.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, is also out, along with Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios.

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Halep says she will skip the U.S. Open. She says she wants to put her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili