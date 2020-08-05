'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

The new comedy “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020,” in line with Lear's shows, Sony said in a statement.

Sony left the door open for the involvement of Judith Light, whose character Angela sparred with Tony as his employer and later romantic interest, and Danny Pintauro, who played her son, Jonathan.

They are “supportive of the new series,” the studio said. “The cast remains very close to this day and the hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show.”

Katherine Helmond, who was Emmy-nominated and won a Golden Globe for her role as Angela's mother, Mona, died in February 2019 at age 89.

Whether the original show’s theme song, “Brand New Life,” will be heard again wasn't announced.