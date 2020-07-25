White, NBC near end of busy Premier League stretch on Sunday

“The entire production and on-air teams have been remarkable. Everyone rose to the occasion and delivered quality broadcasts. They were tasked with difficult circumstances and different workflows but there was no drop off.”

White said calling matches from empty stadiums hasn't been as jarring as he originally thought. The first match he called didn't have the taped crowd noise coming through the headset, which White said made the emptiness feel odd and echoey. Once he was able to hear crowd noise through his headset, it felt normal.

White did note that the Southampton-Manchester City game did prove to be a strange experience.

“Southampton were feverishly defending a 1-0 lead. I had the fake crowd noise cranked up in my headphones and the game was so intense that for a while there I was completely lost in the experience,” White said. “Southampton defended with such commitment and tenacity that I simply forgot that there were no fans in the stadium. After the final whistle, (commentator) Lee Dixon and I took our headphones off and were stunned by the silence.”

While the addition of crowd noise has had split reactions, Moossa said it enhanced the experience and that those who didn't want it could watch a feed online without crowd noise.

The other thing that stands out during the restart for White is seeing Christian Pulisic elevated himself up to the higher echelons of Premier League players. The American standout has four goals and two assists since the restart.

“He’s gone from a player with ‘potential’ to Chelsea fans losing their minds if he doesn’t start, so watching his journey is going to be fascinating,” White said.

NBC was averaging 373,000 viewers since the season restarted, which is down 17% from before the shutdown. They were averaging 450,000 the first part of the season, which was their highest viewership since they started televising the league in August 2013.

The ratings news though is not all bad. The afternoon matches on NBCSN have averaged 312,000 viewers, which is up 31% compared to those matches prior to the shutdown. Four of the six most-watched weekday matches have occurred over the past six weeks, including Wednesday’s Chelsea-Liverpool matchup (550,000) in which Liverpool raised the trophy for their first English top division title since 1990.

Even though Liverpool has had the title wrapped up for over a month, there are still going to be plenty of storylines on Sunday. Two of the four spots for Champions League play remain up for grabs, while three teams are trying to avoid the final two relegation places.

White will have the Leicester City-Manchester United match on NBC, which would propel the winner into the top four and the Champions League. NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC and Telemundo will also have matches with the remaining five available on the Peacock streaming network.

Sunday will also be about looking ahead to next season, which will start in mid-September. Leeds United has won promotion to the Premier League and will be featured. Even though NBC won't have much downtime and won't be able to travel to England before the start of the season, the pandemic has made it easier to get team and coach interviews.

“We're not able to travel, but we have more direct contact with teams than ever before,” Moossa said. “The Zoom interviews have allowed us to bridge the gap and directly communicate with them.”

Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Paul Ellis, Pool via AP) Credit: Paul Ellis Credit: Paul Ellis