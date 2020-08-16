White House's Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, California, making her a natural-born U.S. citizen and eligible to be president if Joe Biden were unable to serve a full term. Her father, an economist from Jamaica, and her mother, a cancer researcher from India, met at the University of California, Berkeley, as graduate students.

The Constitution requires a vice president to meet the eligibility requirements to be president. That includes being a natural-born U.S. citizen, at least 35 years old and a resident in the U.S. for at least 14 years — all criteria that Harris fulfills.

When asked about Trump's promotion of the conspiracy theory about her, Harris said in an interview released Sunday that she and Biden fully expect Trump and his campaign to engage in "lies" and "deception" in a bid to beat Democrats in the Nov. 3 election.

“They’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” she told TheGrio. “And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. And this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we’re ready.”

Harris is the first Black woman and Asian American to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Trump in past years indulged in the false conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was born abroad. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, said Sunday on ABC's “This Week” that the campaign would not be promoting the conspiracy theory.

“This is something that the media brings up to him in his press conferences or interview formats,” he said. “It’s not something that anyone in our campaign is talking about.”

“It’s case closed. End of story.”

