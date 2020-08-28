West African leaders hold virtual talks on Mali after coup

Friday’s summit is also likely to focus on sanctions imposed by the bloc on Mali since the Aug. 18 coup. ECOWAS has shut borders, halted financial flows with Mali and threatened further sanctions.

The regional group is also considering mobilizing a standby military force to restore civilian rule, a proposal likely changed by the overwhelming show of support for the coup by Malians who took to the streets to support the junta.

African countries and others have expressed fear that Mali’s upheaval could allow Islamic extremists that the military has been fighting with heavy international support for seven years to extend their reach.

The junta has released a degree signed Monday by junta leader Col. Assimi Goita that installs “provisional authority and lays the foundations for a rule of law.” It says the law is necessary given the dissolution of the National Assembly and the government.

It declares that the provisions of Mali’s 1992 constitution “apply as long as they are not contrary or incompatible with those of the present act.”

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, 2nd left, is welcomed by spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Ismael Wague, left, and CNSP official Malick Diaw, 3rd left, followed by other officals, upon his arrival at the airport in Bamako, Mali Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited